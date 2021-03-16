The perfect home for the owner with three horses who can make use of the stable block, paddock, five-bedroom house and rural location

What would you pay for this rural Leicestershire-based property, ideal for the small-time horse owner with a couple of steeds?

Corner Farm can be found in the village of Newton Burgoland which is in some of the prettiest Leicestershire countryside. It is located midway between the market towns of Ashby-de-la-Zouch and Market Bosworth.

Newton Burgoland is well placed for access to the M42 and M1. Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham, Derby and East Midlands International Airport are therefore all within easy reach.

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 4B.

If hunting is your sport head out with the Blankney or the Burton

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Elms Farm (25 miles), Newbold Verdon EC (14 miles) and High Cross EC (18 miles).

You won’t be far from the competition centre Arena UK (49 miles), host of many major showjumping and showing championships.

If you fancy fine tuning your cross-country schooling head over to the course at Aylesford (29 miles).

Equine vets to consider include Priory Veterinary Group (26 miles) or Chine House (23 miles).

Offered for sale by Fox Country Properties, this nest has a price tag of £800,000.

There is a four acre paddock which is located a short walk down a small country lane next to the house. The paddock is divided into two fields and is down to permanent pasture. There are some fine, mature trees and the current owners have planted a small spinney at one end.

Is anyone else getting a vision of a cross-country course?

There is a well-maintained stable yard, comprising three loose boxes, a tack room and a lean-to fodder store.

Your new home is this five-bedroom white brick-built beauty. It has been extended in recent years to provide stylish, modern accommodation.

The classic country interior includes a bright living kitchen with beamed ceiling and three further receptions.

The garden is principally lawned to the rear, with pretty flower and herbaceous borders and an ornamental pond with water feature.

There is potential to further develop the property with planning granted for a one bedroom annexe over the detached double garage.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free