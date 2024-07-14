A family home in a lovely location, complete with arena, stables and 28 acres…





This family home is in a wonderful location and provides comfortable living space, 28 acres and plenty of stables for your horses.

Cobden Farm is in a quiet rural spot approximately two-and-a-half miles to the east of St. Giles on the Heath village in Devon. Roadford Lake is approximately three miles away, which offers horse riding, sailing, walking, a visitor centre and cafe. Liftondown is three-and-a-half miles from the front door, where you can find the A30. The town of Launceston is approximately seven miles away, while Holsworthy is 11.5 miles to the northwest, Tavistock, situated on the western edge of Dartmoor is 16.5 miles away, while Plymouth is 31 miles to the south.

Local equestrian centres include The Grange (15 miles), Upton Pyne (39 miles), and Bicton Arena, which is an hour away.

If you want to hunt, head out with the Dartmoor.

If you need an equine vet, get in touch with Penbode Equine Vets (10 miles).

Offered for sale by D. R. Kivell Country Property, you could make this home your own for £1.050m. Let’s take a look around…

The American barn is divided into nine loose boxes, each fitted with an automatic drinker. There is also a feed/tack room, with an adjoining covered area with potential for two further looseboxes or a wash down area.

There is an additional building, which is currently divided into a large loose area for horses and livestock and a play and general purpose storage area, and a secure tack room with water and drainage connected.

There is also a 20x40m sand and fibre surfaced arena, enclosed within post and rail fencing.

Cobden Farm extends to approximately 28 acres in a ring fence with the farmstead at its core, situated down a long, private lane.

Lawned gardens are arranged to the front and side of the house, interspersed with a variety of flowering shrubs, trees and apple trees. There is a paved patio at the side of the house with far-reaching views towards Bodmin Moor. There is a parking area on the approach to the house for several cars, while across the entrance drive is a large vegetable garden and further outbuildings too.

There is also a car port and gym/garden studio room, plus a garage/workshop.

The four-bedroom, three reception room house was built during the 1920s – planning consent has previously been granted but not implemented to extensively extend the house.

The accommodation comprises an entrance porch and entrance hall. There is also a sitting room with an open fireplace, plus a kitchen/breakfast room, which is triple aspect and has a tiled floor, inglenook style fireplace, a Stanley range cooker, slate effect roll top work surfaces and more.

There is also a utility room, a further sitting room with an open fireplace with a woodburning stove.

On the first floor bedroom one features a built-in wardrobe and an en-suite.

There are three further bedrooms, plus a family bathroom.

