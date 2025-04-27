



One of the finest contemporary country houses in Ireland could be yours and it comes with great equestrian facilities as well as extensive lake frontage, all in an accessible location.

Clonhugh Lodge is set within the heart of County Westmeath. Westmeath is known for its undulating farmland and its lakes and waterways.

Mullingar (10km), the county town of Westmeath, is bustling with activity and offers a diverse range of shops, pubs, restaurants and hotels.

Dublin city centre is about 86km to the east of the estate and offers the full range of amenities, services and culture.

Clonhugh Lodge has excellent transportation links, including the N4, which connects Sligo to Dublin. Dublin’s International Airport is 94km away, while Dublin Port is 92km from the estate with regular sailings to the UK and Europe. Bus and rail services are also available from Mullingar.

Clonhugh Lodge is on the shores of Lough Owel, one of the five lakes in Westmeath. This lake is among the largest in the county, and is popular with anglers due to its stock of wild brown trout.

For equestrian enthusiasts, Kilbeggan, Fairyhouse, The Curragh and Leopardstown Racecourses are all a close drive away.

Clonhugh Lodge is on the market with Savills with a guide price of €8m (£6,855,800). Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include five stables, a tack room and a floodlit sand arena. The land – which extends to 111 acres – is divided into a number of good-sized paddocks enclosed by stud railing, with 90 acres of the land dedicated to pasture.

A prominent aspect of the estate is its landscaped gardens, which were designed by renowned landscape gardener Andrew Glenn-Craigie and include a secluded rose garden.

A well-maintained tennis court has an astroturf surface and adjoining this is a BBQ hut and decking.

The initial portion of the main house was constructed in 1997 with an extension added in 2010.

Despite being a modern home, Clonhugh Lodge incorporates features such as sash windows, picture rails, architraves, ceiling roses, cornicing, marble fireplaces and hardwood flooring.

The front reception hall features a fireplace and gallery landing. This area leads into the three primary reception rooms, each with high ceilings and views of the gardens and lake.

The kitchen has a vaulted ceiling, an array of finely crafted floor and wall-mounted units with granite-topped surfaces, an Aga and a floor-to-ceiling walk-in wine cellar. It also includes a small hidden kitchen. The kitchen opens to a breakfast room, as well as a sunroom with dining area and family room.

In the western wing there is an orangery, which provides access to a BBQ area. This wing is also home to a leisure complex featuring a 15m swimming pool with jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and gym. It also includes an immersive cinema room and two bedroom suites.

The staircase provides access to a private master bedroom suite with a floor-to-ceiling bow window, sitting room, dressing room, his and her walk-in wardrobes, bathroom and access to a private terrace.

A separate staircase leads to further bedroom accommodation comprising three bedroom suites, one of which includes a dressing room and one that includes a sitting room.

The house is furnished with contemporary features, including an integrated Crestron lighting and sound system throughout the entire property, both internally and externally. It also includes gas fires, double glazing, air conditioning in the gym and master suite, as well as underfloor heating in the west wing of the house.

There are staff lodgings at the front of the house, with a hall and kitchen/sitting room on the ground floor and a double bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.

