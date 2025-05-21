



Cleavers Farmhouse is a detached 3-bedroom farmhouse providing attractive, light and airy accommodation in a peaceful rural area of East Sussex. It includes a range of equestrian facilities in 9.67 acres of land.

This property is between the small villages of Laughton and Ripe. There are everyday amenities in both villages, with Ripe offering a local shop, while Laughton has a post office, a parish church, a village hall and a primary school.

Lewes is eight miles away and has a choice of shops, supermarkets, restaurants and cafés, while Hailsham, Eastbourne and the Sussex coast are also within easy reach.

Cleavers Farmhouse is 35 minutes from Hickstead, and the All England Jumping Course. As well as being one of the premier UK horse sport venues, it has a fantastic cross-country course to hire.

Plumpton Racecourse is 25 minutes away. You can enjoy National Hunt racing here from September to May.

Should you ever be in need, Cliffe Equine Hospital is less than five minutes away.

There’s a fantastic selection of equestrian centres for competition and training in the area, too. Choose from Chelwood (25 minutes), Hurstwood Farm (25 minutes), Golden Cross (10 minutes) and Hascombe Farm (30 minutes).

If you enjoy hunting, you can head out with the Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent, the ESRM with the South Down & Eridge or the Crawley & Horsham.

Cleavers Farmhouse is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £1.35m. Let’s take a look around…

This house is in a peaceful location on a quiet country lane, with five-bar wooden gates opening onto the gravel driveway at the front, providing plenty of parking space and access to a detached double carport for covered parking.

A gate leads from the parking area to outbuildings, where there is a central gravel courtyard with a timber-framed stable block and a brick-built store and stable. In total there is more than 1,500 square feet of floorspace, including six stables and a large hay barn. There is also an all-weather arena.

The gardens at the rear of the house include a patio for al fresco dining with a level lawn beyond. Beyond the gardens are paddocks and open fields.

Cleavers Farmhouse has three bedrooms and flexible reception rooms with plenty of natural light.

The décor includes wooden flooring, timber joinery and original fireplaces. The main ground floor reception room is the sitting room, adjoining which is an open-plan layout including an orangery, which has a ceiling lantern skylight, panoramic windows and French doors opening onto the gardens.

There is also a snug with a woodburning stove and a private study, plus an open plan kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen is fitted with hand-made wooden units and worktops and includes a pantry, a breakfast bar, an Aga and space for a family dining table. There is also a utility room and a cloakroom.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms of similar proportions to each other. These include the principal bedroom, with a dressing room and en-suite shower room. The first floor also has a family bathroom with an over-bath shower.

