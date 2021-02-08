On 16 March 2021 the Cheltenham Festival gets underway at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Here we bring you a full day-by-day breakdown of the Cheltenham racecard, so that you know what is happening, when at this year’s Festival meeting.

Cheltenham racecard

Tuesday 16 March

1.30pm: Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

2.10pm: Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

2.50pm: Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

3.30pm: Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade One)

4.10pm: The David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle (Grade One)

4.50pm: The Fred Winter Hanidcap Hurdle (Grade Three)

5.30pm: National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase (Grade Two)

Wednesday 17 March

1.30pm: The Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

2.10pm: The Broadway Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

2.50pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

3.30pm: Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade One)

4.10pm: Glenfarclas Cross-country Chase (Class Two)

4.50pm: Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

5.30pm: Champion Bumper (Grade One)

Thursday 18 March

1.30pm: The Golden Miller Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

2.10pm: Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

2.50pm: The Festival Trophy (Ryanair Chase) (Grade One)

3.30pm: Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade One)

4.10: Plate Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

4.50pm: The Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two)

5.30pm: Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase (Class Two)

Friday 19 March

1.30pm: Triumph Hurdle (Grade One)

2.10pm: County Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

2.50pm: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

3.30pm: Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade One)

4.10pm: Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase (Class Two)

4.50pm: Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade Two)

5.30pm: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Class Two)

