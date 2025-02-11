



As the Hales family mourned the death of their patriarch John Hales, one of his most talented young chasers, L’Eeau Du Sud, provided those he left behind with a poignant victory at Warwick racecourse on Saturday (8 February). The striking grey now lines up as one of the most exciting British entries among the Cheltenham Festival runners at next month’s four-day racing spectacular.

“It has been a tough week,” says John’s daughter, Lisa Hales. “The big man is up there watching.”

Oh how John would have enjoyed the commanding performance from the seven-year-old he co-owned with Ged Mason, his daughter Lisa, Sir Alex Ferguson and Paul Hogarth.

Jockey Harry Skelton conjured a superb clear round of jumping on their beloved grey – a colour so associated with John over the years with the likes of One Man and Neptune Collonges – and they clung on from chief rival Rubaud to win the four-runner Grade Two Unibet Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Harry’s local track.

Cheltenham Festival runners: L’Eau Du Sud targets the Arkle

With four wins from four starts under his belt this season, the Dan Skelton-trained L’Eau Du Sud has enjoyed the perfect preparation for a tilt in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

With news coming through this week that race favourite Sir Gino has been ruled out for the season, the Willie Mullins-trained Majborough now heads the betting, with L’Eau Du Sud around 4/1 second favourite for Tuesday’s race at the Cheltenham Festival (11-14 March). Gavin Cromwell’s Only By Night and the Nicky Henderson-trained Jango Baie are among the other leading fancies.

“Dad would have loved today – he loved the big days. He lived and breathed racing,” Lisa added from the Warwick winner’s enclosure. “Will this horse give Majborough a run [at Cheltenham]? Who knows, but we love him anyway and we’ll be there.”

