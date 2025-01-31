



John Hales, who had a long-standing association with both showjumping and racing, has died at the age of 85.

John was British Showjumping president between 2005 and 2008, and was also one of the sport’s most successful owners. Notable horses that belonged to John included Nick Skelton’s superstar Arko III, who won in excess of £1m during his illustrious career. John also owned Russel II, who with Nick represented Great Britain at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and a number of other showjumpers throughout his life, who he enjoyed alongside his wife Pat and daughter Lisa.

John’s instantly recognisable racing silks of yellow with a red star were also carried to victory by many horses, most famously by the indomitable One Man, who the Hennessy Gold Cup, two King Georges and the 1998 Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Neptune Collonges also won the Grand National under Daryl Jacob for John and trainer Paul Nicholls, winning by a nose in 2012.

Paul Nicholls confirmed his death this morning (31 January).

“It is with great sadness to report that John Hales passed away last evening” he said. “A great man and a fantastic owner and friend for many people. Thoughts with his wife Pat and his wonderful family. He will be missed by so many in racing. RIP John.”

Other horses that John enjoyed success with include Azertyuiop, who won the Champion Chase in 2004. He had further Cheltenham Festival victories with Paul Nicholls and jockey Ruby Walsh, with Noland and Al Ferof in the Supreme, and Politologue secured him a third Champion Chase when ridden by Harry Skelton in 2020.

More recently, John joined Sir Alex Ferguson, Peter Done and Ged Mason in the ownership of Protektorat, who won the Ryanair Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. John was at Windsor racecourse to enjoy his last winner 12 days ago, when Harry Skelton rode Protektorat, for brother Dan Skelton, to a 22-length win over Venetia Williams’ Djelo in the Fleur De Lys Chase.

John co-founded the Golden Bear Toys company in 1979, which went on to produce products from major children’s shows such as Teletubbies, Basil Brush, Thomas The Tank Engine and In The Night Garden.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now