A dreamy country home: how much would you pay for this five-bedroom house with stables, arena and eight acres?

Castle Hill is a perfect country house in Shropshire with five bedrooms and brilliant equestrian facilities, set in rolling countryside and landscaped gardens.

The equestrian set-up would suit both family or professional use and comprises a yard of six stables, a feedroom and tackroom. There is a hay barn and a 40x20m outdoor arena, with a silica sand and carpet fibre surface.

There is also great hacking, with easy access to a network of country lanes. There is eight acres of land, which has been well kept and is post and railed into a number of individual turnout paddocks, and permanent electric fencing has recently been installed.

The property boasts an idyllic elevated, yet well-hidden position and is on the market with estate agent Jackson Equestrian, with a price tag of £1.1m.

For keen riders and competitors, Somerford Park, Bolesworth, Tushingham, Field House EC, Eland Lodge EC and Staffordshire County Showground are all local, and for racing fans both Bangor and Uttoxeter racecourses are nearby. Hunting locally is with the North Staffordshire — with adjacent packs being the Cheshire and the North Shropshire.

A sweeping driveway leads up to the property, thought to be predominantly of Victorian construction. There is a treble garage and CCTV installed. Inside, there is a spacious reception hall complete with double doors and perfect for entertaining. The bespoke kitchen is open-planned to an oak-floored sunroom, with views across the mature gardens. There is also a cosy snug with a wood-burning stove, while the south wing includes a large sitting room, with double dual aspect windows.

Outside, there are stunning formal gardens with an oak gazebo, a tiered water garden, including wildlife pools, stream and woodland walks.

