Would you run a holiday, wedding or livery business at this 11-bed home with stables, arena, lodges, pool and bar?





What do you make of this beautiful property, set in mature grounds of around nine acres, complete with both equestrian facilities and established wedding and holiday businesses.

Calthwaite Hall is situated mid-way between Penrith and Carlisle, with easy access to main transport links and within easy reach of the Lake District National Park.

Equestrian centres include Newton Rigg College (8.4 miles), Greenlands (6.2 miles) and Inglewood (5.2 miles).

Just over an hour away is Myerscough College, which has two indoor arenas and hosts a range of showing, dressage and British Showjumping fixtures throughout the season.

If you like to take in the action at the racecourse, head over to Carlisle Racecourse (nine miles) or Cartmel Racecourse (55 miles).

When the hunting season restarts, head out with the Vale of Lune pack.

Local riding clubs include Cumbria Riding Club or Lakes Riding Club, while your local showing area would be BSPS Area 1A or 1B.

There are cross country facilities available at Frenchfield (10 miles).

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price tag on this stunning estate with a perfect location is offers over £4m.

Let’s see if it’s the home for you…

The equestrian facilities are just one feature of this impressive property. The is around nine acres of land, including landscaped gardens, pond and water features, paddocks and woodland area. The area also offers stunning hacking opportunities.

There is potential to run the site as a livery business; there is stabling for 8 horses with tack room equipped with CCTV and alarm system…

…as well as a fully enclosed, floodlit riding manège with all-weather surface.

In the paddocks to the rear of the main house there is a self-contained nine-unit residential holiday lodge park. There are four standard lodges; one medium and three micro lodges all with hot-tubs and stunning views of the countryside.

There is also a holiday cottage, The Old Carriage House, which boasts two bedrooms.

The adjacent Well Cottage offers the opportunity to create a further one bed rental unit. Planning permission has been granted for its conversion and architects plans are available.

The property is further enhanced by the extensive work which has gone into developing the wedding business. There is a luxury custom-made, glass fronted orangery with commercial kitchen and bar available to hold receptions formally seating up to 100 guests. The orangery is surrounded by a Mediterranean inspired garden with fragrant plants.

The main house is Calthwaite Hall, built in 1837 and solidly constructed of local sandstone. The property has been extensively refurbished and modernised by the current vendor, whilst maintaining the original features of the Gothic style architecture.

In addition to the hall being a private residence, it has a full licence and has been used for select wedding events. The hall would lend itself to easy conversion, the main hall being used as full-time guest accommodation, with the west wing forming self-contained, owners accommodation.

At the heart of the home is a large and stylish kitchen with AGA and dining area.

The garden has a formal lawn to the front with pond and private enclosed courtyard to the rear with heated outdoor swimming pool and separate plant room.

Just a note, these feathery friends are not included in the sale…

