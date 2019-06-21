What a cake! Plus 20 other special moments from H&H’s 135th birthday party

Yesterday (20 June), Horse & Hound celebrated its 135th birthday with a drinks party overlooking the Longines International Arena at the Hickstead Derby meeting.

The Bunns opened up the exclusive Al Shira’aa Riders’ Lounge for the event, where guests enjoyed an array of delicious canapés, Pimm’s, fruit punch and champagne.

This was all going on while some of the best under-25 riders battled it out in an international class in the main arena.

Longstanding H&H columnist and Olympic course-designer Mark Phillips was on hand to cut the cake, which was a spectacular edible model of a pair of riding boots with helmet, beautifully constructed by Cakes by Robin. A second cake featuring the cover of H&H’s birthday special issue (which is out now, dated 20 June) ensured no one went hungry.

Goodie bags were bursting with treats from Pol Roger and Pantherella to Gin In A Tin.

To look back on what was a great day, here’s just some of the highlights…

1. The amazing cakes

Sharethrough (Mobile)

2. The view of main arena

3. Mark Phillips cuts the cake

4. Almost too good to eat

5. Guests raise a glass

6. H&H’s Polly Bryan and dressage rider Richard Davidson

7. Fizz in full flow

8. There was no chance of missing any of the international showjumping action

10. Katie Jerram Hunnable and her husband Chris take a look at some of the vintage H&H covers on display

11. Natalie Reynolds, Chris Hunnable and Simon Reynolds

12. Julian Seaman shares a joke with Chris Hunnable

13. The wonderful goody bags on offer to every guest

14. Jennie Loriston-Clarke and husband Anthony



15. Robert Walker

16. Showing supremos Stuart Hollings and Katie Jerram Hunnable

17. Michael Bacon of Saracen Horse Feeds

18. Linda Porter of NAF

19. Riders enjoy some time out

20. Karen Coombe, a vet and frequent H&H contributor

21. The party in full swing

Don’t miss the bumper birthday issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out now (dated 20 June), which is full of all the latest news, features and reports