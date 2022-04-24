A 4-bed thatched home with 3 stables, 11 acres and plenty of scope for more…





Butts Farm is located less than two miles away from the village of Upavon in Wiltshire, while the more substantial village of Pewsey offers a wide range of shops and amenities, including a supermarket, garage and Pewsey railway station, with a direct line to London, just over three miles away. The city of Salisbury and the towns of Marlborough and Devizes are all within easy reach, as is access to the A303.

Local equestrian centres include West Wilts Equestrian Centre (35 minutes), Rabson Manor (25 minutes), Rectory Farm Arena (55 minutes) and Boomerang Stables (40 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Tedworth or Avon Vale, and if you require a vet, the experts at Wessex Equine Vets are 18 miles down the road.

Butts Farm is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in excess of £1.6m. Let’s take a look around…

This character red brick thatched farmhouse comes with around 11 acres of grounds, including stabling and barns.

There are a range of outbuildings next to the main house, which can be flexible in their use. The two large open barns could be developed further subject to the necessary consents. The stable block contains three loose boxes, a tack room and garden store. In addition, one end of the block has been turned into an office/snug. There is potential to create an annexe here (again subject to planning consents).

There is a large lawned garden with border planting, however the majority of the grounds are given to three large paddocks, which stretch down to the river at the bottom.

It is thought that the original building dates back in part to the 1700s. Butts Farm is not listed, allowing increased flexibility for alterations. The current owners had planning permission for a two-storey extension and porch, which has been started, and if completed could provide significant enlargement of the current house to add an additional bedroom and en-suite as well as a large and airy kitchen-dining space.

There is a thatched porch that leads into the entrance hall which, like the adjoining kitchen, is tiled in limestone and benefits from underfloor heating. The farmhouse kitchen features beams and is double aspect, affording views over the garden to one side and directly to the stable block on the other. The utility and boot room can be accessed directly from the kitchen.

The current dining room could be used as an office if you prefer to use the spacious kitchen to dine in. At the far end of the house is a main sitting room with open fire and French windows to the lawn and terrace. A toilet completes the ground floor.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms off a large open landing space, in addition to two bathrooms, and the main bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobes.

