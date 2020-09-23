{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
14 of the world’s best eventers that did battle at Burnham Market

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

Last weekend (19-20 September) Burnham Market International Horse Trials welcomed some of the world’s best horses and riders for the UK’s only CCI4*-L in 2020. There was also a CCI4*-S class and a CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds.

Here are just a selection of those competitors who battled it out in Norfolk…

Ros Canter and the 11-year-old mare Pencos Drown Jewel en-route to seventh place in the CCI4*-L

Rosalind Canter riding PENCOS CROWN JEWEL in CCI-L 4* Section L during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Nicola Wilson and Bulana complete on their 27.6 dressage to finish fourth in the CCI4*-L

Nicola Wilson riding BULANA in CCI-L 4* Section L during the cross country phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro finish fourth in the CCI4*-S

Alex Hua Tian riding DON GENIRO in CCI-S 4* Section S during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Aoife Clark and the exciting nine-year-old Celus D’Ermac Z complete on their 31.7 dressage for 13th place in the CCI4*-L

Aoife Clark riding CELUS D'ERMAC Z in CCI-L 4* Section L during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Supermodel Edie Campbell pilots Fireball F to a double jumping clear in her first attempt at CCI4*-S level to finish 16th

Edie Campbell riding FIREBALL F in CCI-S 4* Section S during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Sarah Bullimore and her homebred nine-year-old Corouet, who is out of her former five-star mare Lilly Corinne, en-route to thrid in the CCI4*-L

Sarah Bullimore riding COROUET in CCI-L 4* Section L during the cross country phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Tom Jackson rides Capels Hollow Drift to 11th in the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S

Tom Jackson riding CAPELS HOLLOW DRIFT in CCI-S 4* Section S during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Tom McEwen and his 2019 Luhmühlen five-star runner-up Figaro Van Het Broekxhof finish on their 31.6 dressage for 11th in the CCI4*-L

Tom McEwen riding FIGARO VAN HET BROEKXHOF in CCI-L 4* Section L during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Zara Tindall is another to finish on her dressage score in the CCI4*-L, winding up in 14th place with Class Affair

Zara Tindall riding CLASS AFFAIR in CCI-L 4* Section L during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Will Rawlin and The Partner finish ninth in the CCI4*-S

Will Rawlin riding THE PARTNER in CCI-S 4* Section S during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

New Zealand’s James Avery and Mr Sneezy finish 19th in the CCI4*-L

James Avery riding MR SNEEZY in CCI-L 4* Section L during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Young rider Felicity Collins and the classy RSH Contend OR complete on their dressage score for 20th place in the CCI4*-L

Felicity Collins riding RSH CONTEND OR in CCI-L 4* Section L during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Another young rider — this time Heidi Coy. She finished ninth in the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S with Russal Z

Heidi Coy riding RUSSAL Z in CCI-S 4* Section S during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

Bubby Upton en-route to 22nd place with Cannavaro in the CCI4*-L — a first attempt at this level for both horse and rider

Bubby Upton riding CANNAVARO in CCI-L 4* Section L during the dressage phase of the BURNHAM MARKET INTERNATIONAL (3) held at Sussex Farm near Burnham Market in Norfolk in the UK on the 20th September 2020

