14 of the world’s best eventers that did battle at Burnham Market

Last weekend (19-20 September) Burnham Market International Horse Trials welcomed some of the world’s best horses and riders for the UK’s only CCI4*-L in 2020. There was also a CCI4*-S class and a CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds.

Here are just a selection of those competitors who battled it out in Norfolk…

Ros Canter and the 11-year-old mare Pencos Drown Jewel en-route to seventh place in the CCI4*-L

Nicola Wilson and Bulana complete on their 27.6 dressage to finish fourth in the CCI4*-L

Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro finish fourth in the CCI4*-S

Aoife Clark and the exciting nine-year-old Celus D’Ermac Z complete on their 31.7 dressage for 13th place in the CCI4*-L

Supermodel Edie Campbell pilots Fireball F to a double jumping clear in her first attempt at CCI4*-S level to finish 16th

Sarah Bullimore and her homebred nine-year-old Corouet, who is out of her former five-star mare Lilly Corinne, en-route to thrid in the CCI4*-L

Tom Jackson rides Capels Hollow Drift to 11th in the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S

Tom McEwen and his 2019 Luhmühlen five-star runner-up Figaro Van Het Broekxhof finish on their 31.6 dressage for 11th in the CCI4*-L

Zara Tindall is another to finish on her dressage score in the CCI4*-L, winding up in 14th place with Class Affair

Will Rawlin and The Partner finish ninth in the CCI4*-S

New Zealand’s James Avery and Mr Sneezy finish 19th in the CCI4*-L

Young rider Felicity Collins and the classy RSH Contend OR complete on their dressage score for 20th place in the CCI4*-L

Another young rider — this time Heidi Coy. She finished ninth in the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S with Russal Z

Bubby Upton en-route to 22nd place with Cannavaro in the CCI4*-L — a first attempt at this level for both horse and rider

