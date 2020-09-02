Throwback to fresh horses and snappy dressers at Burghley 2008 trot-up

We’re not going to lie, we are pretty sad not to be heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials today (2 September). But to pick ourselves up, we have delved into the Horse & Hound archives to reminisce about Burghleys of the past, including bringing you some Burghley Horse Trials trot-up videos from the 2008 event, featuring big names you may well recognise…

As with any eventing trot-up, there’s always a handful of horses that find the occasion terribly exciting — and who can blame them when they are five-star fit and have a pensive crowd watching on?

Here are a few horses from the 2008 event who helped entertain the crowds, including the eventual winner that year, Tamarillo with his rider William Fox-Pitt.

William is our special guest on tomorrow’s episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast during which he chats to H&H eventing editor and podcast host Pippa Roome about his six Burghley-winning rides.

Every year the best turned-out prizes are hotly contested, by both grooms and their riders, but which was your favourite outfit in 2008? Here are some of the highlights.

Stay tuned to the Horse & Hound website this week for more Burghley archive content, showcasing some of our favourite moments from one of the toughest five-star events there is.

