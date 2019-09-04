Is this the most famous between the ears shot in the world? Burghley competitors share their arrivals

The final countdown is on to the start of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, with the first horse inspection commencing at 4pm this afternoon (4 September) before the competition gets underway in earnest with the first day of dressage tomorrow.

Here we take a look at some of the social media highlights posted by riders upon their arrival at the Lincolnshire five-star event — who’s excited?

It certainly never gets old

This is what dreams are made of

All settled in

Strike a pose

Is there a better view in the world?

We imagine the Burghley grass tastes pretty good

What a backdrop

Living the dream

Say cheese!

Don’t miss our full report from Burghley Horse Trials in the 12 September issue of Horse & Hound, and keep updated with the latest news online at horseandhound.co.uk.