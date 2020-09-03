ThrowbackThursday: Burghley Horse Trials 2014 video round-up of all the best bits

Take a look back at the action from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2014 via these daily video reports, as we continue to reminisce in what should have been the week of the five-star event, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

Trot-up

From falling at the first hurdle to fashion blunders and excitable horses to heat-in-the-mouth decisions from the ground jury, here’s our round up from the trot up.

Dressage day one

Sam Griffiths tops the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials leader board after the first day of dressage. The Australian rider produced a polished test on his experienced 15-year-old Happy Times to score 40.2pen.

Fellow Aussie Andrew Hoy is in second with Rutherglen on 40.8pen. Rutherglen’s expressive paces were appreciated by the judges, with his extended canter earning the first nine of the competition. Unfortunately a few minor mistakes kept him from breaking the 40 barrier.

The international flavour of the top five continues with America’s Allison Springer and Arthur in third on 41.2pen.

Dressage day two

Three penalties cover the top five at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials after the dressage phase.

New Zealand’s Jock Paget is in pole position scoring 38.8pen with Clifton Promise. The 2013 Badminton winner’s excellent paces and uphill way of going won the approval of the judges, despite an occasional toss of his head.

William Fox-Pitt is in second with Bay My Hero. Although not the biggest mover, the 11-year-old Irish-bred gelding was very correct in his way of going and William rode to make the most of every mark.

Overnight leader Sam Griffiths (AUS) remains third on 40.2pen.

Cross-country

Andrew Nicholson produced an outstanding display of cross-country riding at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials to head the leader board overnight. Riding Avebury, he produced the fastest round of the day to add just 5.6 time penalties to his dressage score of 40.5.

In second is Sam Griffiths riding Happy Times, who was held on the course twice during his round. The Australian partnership produced the third fastest round for 9.6 time penalties and a final score of 49.8.

Oliver Townend has leapt up from equal 12th after dressage to third.

Showjumping

Andrew Nicholson rode into the record books at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials earlier today. He became the first rider to have won the prestigious title three times consecutively on the same horse.

Watch more Burghley videos

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.