Who came out on top at the BSPS summer championships? Meet the 10 supremes crowned

Couldn’t make the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships held at Arena UK (28 — 30 August) this year? Or do you simply want to relive the magic one more time?

Despite being treated to lashings of rainfall over the three days, some picture perfect combinations ensured the supreme championship was one of the best ever.

Check out these 10 worthy champions who earned their titles over the weekend…

1. The Politician

Sarah Maclean-Perryment’s new purchase, The Politician, lands the top intermediate title as well as the overall supreme of show with Ellis Taverner-Burns at the helm. Thirteen-year-old “Smithy” is by OBOS Quality and is produced by John Harvey and his team.

2. Menai Eurostar

Adam Forster and nine-year-old Welsh section D stallion Menai Eurostar — another new partnership — are crowned Heritage supreme champions for owner Karen Johnson.

3. Wycroft Beethoven

The nine-year-old 143cm gelding by Cusop Dimension trots to the overall show hunter pony sash with jockey Phoebe Thomas.

4. Colbeach Caprice

Mia Donaldson achieves a brace of wins over the weekend. Her tally includes the restricted open show pony title followed by the show pony supreme with Nicol Donaldson’s four-year-old 138cm campaigner.

5. Thistledown Lawman

Harriet Mustoe on board the Julie Templeton-produced six-year-old gelding to stand mini supreme. Owned by Julie Davies, the purebred Welsh section A is by Gartconnel Shooting Star.

6. Noble Peppermint

While she is certainly no stranger to the spotlight, Ruby Ward is delighted to clinch the working hunter pony supreme with her reliable 133cm mare, who was overall worker champion at HOYS in 2018.

7. Aigas Of Achnacarry

Aliya Khan wins a mammouth 133cm open working hunter class, the section title and the Heritage working hunter supreme with Kelly Capstick’s ultra-consistent Highland pony.

8. Greendown Rene

The home-produced (Pretty Polly) supreme is topped by Lacey Berrett, riding Lynne Goodyear’s 11-year-old 122cm chestnut mare. This is Lacey’s first year contending open classes.

9. Sunstar Contador

Producer Craig Elenor leads out Rebecca Knight’s immaculate Welsh section A gelding and Isla Buckley to clinch the overall restricted honours on the second day of the show.

10. Ballinclaire

Alice Homer is crowned novice supreme, riding the classy four-year-old intermediate show riding type — who is by Silvano — who will also contend hack classes in the future.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports. Catch the full report from the BSPS Summer Championships in 10 September issue. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.