A traditional farm house with five stables, outdoor school, paddocks and outbuildings for just £350,000

Could you see yourself taking residence in this rural nest, complete with three-bedroom house, gardens and equestrian facilities?

Brownrigg House can be found in the village of Red Dial in Wigton, Cumbria.

Set in an accessible rural area, there is excellent access to Carlisle to the north and Cockermouth to the south.

Local equestrian centres include: Witherslack Hall (60 miles), Newton Rigg College (21 miles) and Nord Vue Farm (22 miles).

Make use of the packed competition schedule and cross-country facilities on offer at Greenlands EC (16 miles)

You can be at the popular venue Myerscough College in Lancashire in less than two hours.

If you want to hunt head out with the Blencathra Foxhounds, and if you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 1B for a range of local shows.

This Cumbrian home is offered for sale by H&H Land and Estates, and you could call this house your home for the price of £350,000.

Brownrigg House is the ideal set-up for the owner with a small team of horses or ponies. There is an immaculate paddock of two acres as well as lovely views across the Cumbrian countryside.

There is a main stable block with three boxes. It is a modern construction, complete with hayloft above with separate water tank.

As well as several sandstone stores, there is an additional stable suitable for a pony and a large sandstone barn which is currently used as a stable, too.

To the rear of the stable block is this all-weather arena with floodlighting.

The main home is a farmhouse with three bedrooms, a lounge, sun room and kitchen, as well as two bathrooms.

There are enclosed gardens to the front and side of the property, mainly laid to lawn with well-established beds and borders. There is a decking area adjacent to the sunroom.

