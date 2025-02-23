



This country residence has brilliant ancillary accommodation, expansive leisure and equestrian facilities, all set within spectacular grounds of about 18 acres.

Broomsleigh Park is in a rural location in Kent within the Green Belt, yet just one mile from Kemsing station with services to London Victoria/London Bridge.

The town of Seal is 1.5 miles away, with Sevenoaks 3.6 miles away, and Tunbridge Wells and the huge shopping centre at Bluewater also nearby.

Your pick of local equestrian centres include Cobham Manor (40 minutes), Duckhurst Farm (40 minutes), White Horse Farm (15 minutes) and Hickstead (50 minutes). You can take your horse cross-country schooling at Bonfleur XC, which is 35 minutes’ drive away.

Should you be in need of a vet, Bell Equine is 15 minutes away and if you love your hunting, head out with the Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent.

Broomsleigh Park is on the market with both Savills and Knight Frank with a guide price of £9.95m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include a 55x30m manège, a stable block with eight stables, a wash/clipping bay, tack room with kitchenette and feed/bedding store, together with a viewing gazebo with electric roof heaters. Within the grounds are six post and rail turnout paddocks with water connected.

There is planning permission to enlarge the existing arena and also to construct a covered horsewalker.

The gardens and grounds include several paved terraces, one overlooking a formal garden with a gravel path flanked by an avenue of specimen trees. Also within the grounds are water features, a large greenhouse, a floodlit tennis court/football pitch with adjoining tennis house and a newly built treehouse, both with power and WiFi connected.

Built in 1860, this family home has been fully renovated internally by the current owners. The principal reception rooms all feature open fireplaces, some inset with wood burning stoves. The sitting room has a bay window and connects to the orangery and there is also a double aspect dining room and a double aspect family room. There is also a study with fitted office furniture.

The bespoke kitchen by Chambers measures over 25ft and includes an open fireplace with a range of wall and base cabinetry, integral appliances, including an Aga, and an oak-topped island/breakfast bar, inset with a butler sink and a wine fridge.

A breakfast room is open to the kitchen and the adjoining split level TV room has a bank of fitted cupboards.

An inner lobby leads to a prep kitchen with a walk-in pantry, utility/boot room and a cloakroom. A set of stairs leads down to a cellar with a laundry room, plant room and a storeroom.

Accessed from the utility room, an enclosed walkway leads to a sports hall with a gym and pool/games area. There is also a leisure complex with a swimming pool enclosed by a fully retractable glass roof and an adjacent bowling alley.

On the first floor there is a principal bedroom suite, with an open fireplace, a dressing room with a wash basin and fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom with twin basins, standalone bath and separate shower.

A guest bedroom suite has a bay window and also has a dressing room with fitted storage and an en-suite bathroom.

There are four further bedrooms, three with fitted wardrobes and two bath/shower rooms. All of the bedrooms have air conditioning/comfort cooling systems.

Broomsleigh Park is approached via electric gates and a tree-lined driveway, which leads to a large parking and turning area in front of the house. There is also detached garaging with ancillary accommodation above including an open plan kitchen/living area and two bedrooms, one of which has a modern en-suite bathroom.

