A country home with 45 acres, floodlit arena, stabling for 18 horses and camping pods





Don’t miss out on the opportunity to buy a country farmhouse, complete with professional equestrian yard, lots of land and three camping pods.

Brim House Farm can be found just outside of the North Yorkshire village of Eavestone in Ripon.

The property is conveniently situated approximately 2 ½ miles west of the small rural village of Risplith. It boasts a secluded but accessible location in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Local equestrian centres nearby include Northallerton EC (29 miles), Richmond EC (30 miles) and Harrogate Riding Centre (16.5 miles).

The local of the Great Yorkshire Show held annually in July is under 30 minutes from the front door.

Want to get out showing? Sign up to BSPS Area 3B.

Several hunts run in the area so considering heading out with one, perhaps the York & West of Yore or the Bedale.

Check out the facilities on offer at Craven Country Ride (30 miles) over summer.

Appleton Grange Equestrian Centre offers a range of events throughout the season, and is just 37 miles from the property.

Offered for sale by Robin Jessop, the price tag on this countryside beauty is £1.25m.

Brim House Farm has grassland which is well situated in a reasonably compact ring fence extending to 42.22 acres. It is divided into paddocks close to the steading suitable for grazing. There is also a good-sized parcel of grazing land with roadside access onto the public highway. This parcel of grazing land is more diverse and undulating and also has significant potential for rewilding and tree planting.

One of the main features of the property is the large outdoor arena with sand and carpet surface. The arena is fully drained and is floodlit, too.

As well as a range of traditional stone-built farm buildings with potential to conversion subject to planning, there are two modern general purpose buildings that have been fitted out with 18 Monarch stables including two foaling boxes. The stables all have automatic water troughs.

There is an old range of timber/corrugated iron clad buildings.

Three camping pods with stunning views can also be found within the grounds. The accommodation in each comprising of living room, kitchenette and shower room. They each have the benefit of mains electricity, water and a chemical toilet. There is a BBQ and picnic area for use with the pods.

The main house is a three-bedroom stone-built farmhouse which has potential to extend into the adjoining stone barns subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

The dining kitchen has a range of fitted units together with a multi fuel burning stove and a Rangemaster oven. The kitchen also leads to a side porch and utility/cloakroom.

