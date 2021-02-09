A stunning six-bedroom farmhouse complete with 26 acres, 13 stables, outdoor arena and orchard

If you’re all about the cosy country life then this six-bedroom farmhouse with equestrian facilities could be the spot for you.

Brelston Court is set in the pretty village of Marstow and boasts far reaching countryside views. Marstow is in south eastern Herefordshire, 14 miles from Hereford and four miles from Ross-on-Wye.

The Welsh border of Monmouthshire is just three miles to the south-west.

If you like to follow hounds sign up to the Monmouthshire Hunt.

Showing shows will be hosted by BSPS Wales. You are also just a 10 minute drive from the location of the Monmouthshire show.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Severnvale EC (18 miles), Triley Fields EC (26 miles) and Redbrook Equestrian (10 miles).

If you need an equine vet get in touch with the experts at Abbey Equine Clinic (24 miles).

Cross-country facilities are on offer at Glen Trothy (9 miles) or the venue of Monmouth Horse Trials (15 miles).

Enjoy racing at Chepstow Racecourse (21 miles).

Offered for sale by Roscoe Rogers and Knight, you can make this house your home for the price of £1m.

Could you put your own stamp on the property?

The grounds total approximately 26 acres including paddocks. The fields are to the south and west of the house and are bordered by the Garron Brook. Fishing rights are included in the sale.

There is an American barn with nine stables and power, water and lighting. There is a further stable block with four boxes and there is also a tack room, a store and a rug room.

There is an impressive outdoor school with all-weather surface and a post and rail boundary.

The home is a six-bedroom Grade II listed stone-built farmhouse. The accomodation is set over three levels. The layout could offer a self-contained accommodation wing if required.

There are many original features including exposed beams, pine window shutters, a mixture of flagstone, clay quarry tile and hardwood flooring, moulded skirtings, a wood burning stove and an large open fireplace.

Outside, you can find landscaped gardens, an orchard and views across open countryside.

