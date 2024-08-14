



You’ve likely heard of “hot girl summer”, but what about “brat summer”?

This summer has given “brat” a whole new meaning – gone is the association with petulant and over-indulged children. In 2024, “brat” is synonymous with being the life of the party, dancing to club classics and sporting yesterday’s make-up. So, essentially the last night (and subsequent morning of) a stay-away show in equestrian terms.

If you’re as chronically online as I am, you’ll have seen hallmarks of brat summer all over your feed, from viral dances to lime green squares featuring unpretentious, slightly blurred Ariel font usurping profile pictures on social media. But you don’t need to be bright green and fresh from a rave to live a brat summer. There’s brat in all of us – and our top-flight equestrian athletes are by no means exempt.

What does brat summer mean?

Brat summer is a trend, aesthetic and bonafide subculture born of British artist Charli XCX’s 2024 album, Brat. The record shot up the album charts earlier in the summer and its intense hyperpop tunes with frenzied energy are the ultimate ode to going out clubbing and partying.

While summer 2023 was flooded with all things pink, pretty and perfect in the wake of the Barbie movie, Brat, with its fluorescent green album cover and euphoric synthesized beats, sweeps aside poise and polish in favour of something rather more unfiltered, raw and real. In Brat, Charli’s raison d’être is to be an “it girl” and an icon. She celebrates living in the moment and indulging in a hedonistic party lifestyle while simultaneously embracing her authentic self, which includes taking stock of deeper feelings and ambitions.

Ultimately, to be “brat” is to be unapologetically unpolished and true to yourself, but there are a few essentials that can help you on your way. These include sporting a strappy white top, going braless (maybe not ideal on horseback) and donning sporty shades. It’s a lifestyle plenty of brands and public figures are keen to support, too – including US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Brat summer at the Olympics: equestrian moments that were so “brat”

1. That Chris Burton interview

The Aussie rider and Shadow Man produced a career-defining performance to earn an individual silver medal for Australia. However, the eventer was so over the back-to-back post-medal interviews standing between him and a cracking open a cold one.

“All I want to do is see my mates and colleagues on the team, and my wife and family, and have a beer,” he said, speaking to Fox Sports Australia.

Chris went on to suggest the interviews would be better conducted the following day once the team had had chance to get hungover.

“I don’t know why you want to talk to a sober eventing guy!” he added.

Chris, your dedication to “the sesh” is outstanding.

2. Wraparound shades/goggles

Sporty sunglasses or goggles are essential brat kit, and we saw everyone from Laura Collett to Princess Anne opting for them in Versailles.

3. Horses with names that sound like an order at the bar

I’m of course referring to team GB medallist Becky Moody’s homebred Jagerbomb – named after her favourite drink when he was foaled. If we’re talking the equine superstar, you can make mine a double!

4. Dance tunes everywhere

Did you catch French competitor Pauline Basquin’s freestyle dressage performance featuring Stromae’s dance tune Alors On Danse? Perhaps you heard a few bars of europop hit Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) in Danish rider Nanna Skodborg Merrald’s performance, or the Lady Gaga medley used by Dutch rider Dinja van Liere? Club culture was alive and kicking in this Olympics’ grand prix freestyle competition, it would seem.

5. Iconic behaviour

Being “everywhere”, going viral, achieving icon status – a key component of a brat summer. From Germany’s individual gold treble to Yoshi Oiwa and MGH Grafton Street’s tongue-out selfie, being the it girl, boy or horse seems to come naturally to our sport’s elite athletes. Oh, and Snoop Dogg turned up in full dressage garb, if you recall…

