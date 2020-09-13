Enjoy the countryside in this six-bedroom house with 15 acres, stables and a swimming pool for £1.75m

Brackenwood is a well-presented country house in the East Sussex village of Uckfield with a variety of outbuildings and equestrian facilities, set in 15 acres.

The detached six-bedroom family home boasts a rural location and countryside views. It is accessed via a country lane and electric gates, with a tree-lined drive leading up to the property, ample parking and a double garage.

It is on the market with estate agent Batcheller Monkhouse and comes with a price tag of £1.75m.

The equestrian set-up includes an enclosed stable yard with five boxes, a hay barn, tack room/feed store and a floodlit sand school.

Surrounded by brilliant hacking countryside, the property is a 30-minute drive to Felbridge Showground, which is popular for both training and competitions. Close to the town of Royal Tunbridge Wells, the area is popular with riders, with a variety of affiliated events — from eventing to showjumping — to choose from.

The gardens form a scenic backdrop to the property with lawns, clipped beech hedges and a number of fruit trees, plus an outdoor swimming pool. While the current owners have also developed something of a wildlife sanctuary at Brackenwood with wildflower meadows, including orchids, bluebell woods and lily ponds.

Inside the main house, the accommodation flows well and there are many character features, including oak flooring, brick fireplaces with wood-burning stoves and sash windows.

The kitchen boasts an oil-fired Aga and the family sitting room enjoys a wood-burning stove — perfect to warm up during the colder days — while the breakfast room has a door leading out onto the rear terrace.

The property benefits from a recently converted, detached one-bedroom cottage. Inside there is a kitchen area, living room, bedroom and wet room, while glazed doors give a glorious aspect over the countryside.

