



This elegant home features some lovely equestrian facilities and promised to be a cosy place to settle with family.

Bower Hall is walking distance from the village of Cavendish, south of the River Stour, just into the county of Essex. The village of Clare is two miles away, while the nearby towns of Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket provide further educational and recreational facilities. There is easy access to the A14, A11 (M11) and for the rail commuter there is a mainline service from Sudbury to London Liverpool Street.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Boyton Hall (25 minutes), Deanswood (35 minutes) and The Suffolk Equestrian Centre (25 minutes).

The property is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities include a German-designed stable block with six loose boxes, a tack room, machinery store and hay/feed store. The yard has a hot water heater, power and light and a second separate side driveway that provides lorry and trailer access.

There is also an all-weather Andrews Bowen arena that measures approximately 50x25m.

Eight fenced paddocks have water and a central walkway access track. This property sits in over 8.8 acres of gardens and paddocks.

The rear garden is lawn with flower and shrub beds and borders, with an orchard and kitchen garden area to the side, plus terraced entertaining areas to the side and back of the house.

Bower Hall is a former manor house dating back to around 1600. Inside there is a reception hall and a kitchen/breakfast garden room with a range of base and eye level units, an oil-fired two oven AGA, polished granite work surfaces, underset ceramic sink unit, electric oven, Bosch dishwasher and space for a fridge/freezer. French doors lead through to a breakfast/garden room and the rear gardens beyond, with a door that leads off the kitchen to the utility/boot room entrance and a cloakroom.

The drawing room has a leaded bay window with a window seat, inglenook fireplace with inset log burning stove, exposed wall and ceiling timbers.

Two arched windows lead through to an inner hall with stairs to the first floor and a door through to the dining room.

The first-floor landing includes a Tudor brick feature fireplace, and leads to three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has elm floorboards, exposed wall and ceiling timbers and a hob grate fireplace.

Planning consent has been granted and implemented for a proposed two storey and single storey side/rear extension plus alterations to main house.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympics, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now