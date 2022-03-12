



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Bob Olinger is one of the top novice chasers in National Hunt (jump) racing at the moment. Here, we find out a little bit more about him ahead of the Cheltenham Festival (15–18 March 2022).

1. Bob Olinger is a seven-year-old gelding (born on 11 May 2015).

2. He is owned by the company Robcour.

3. He was bred by Kenneth Parkhill in Ireland.

4. Bob Olinger is by Sholokhov and is out of Zenaide, who is by Zaffaran.

5. He is trained by top Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead.

6. So far, Bob Olinger has won seven of his eight career starts, with one of those victories coming in a point-to-point in November 2019 before he started racing under Rules.

7. He has amassed over £133,000 in prize money to-date.

8. His biggest victories so far came in two Grade One races; one in the Lawlor’s Of Naas novices’ hurdle at Naas in January 2021 and the other in the Ballymore novices’ hurdle at Cheltenham Festival in 2021.

9. Bob Olinger is entered to run in the Grade One Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday 17 March 2022.

10. He has been ridden by Rachael Blackmore in most of his victories under Rules, including both of his Grade One wins.

Keep up-to-date with all of Horse & Hound’s Cheltenham coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features surrounding The Festival.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.