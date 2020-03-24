{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Billy Buckingham: celebrating the prolific showjumper’s career in pictures

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

Yesterday (23 March) William Funnell shared the sad news that his 2018 Hickstead Derby winner, Billy Buckingham, had been put down due to a freak accident which resulted in a life-ending fracture.

Billy Buckingham, who was bred by the Funnells by the stallion Billy Congo, amassed a number of impressive victories during his 12 years.

In addition to winning the Al Shira’aa Derby at Hickstead, he also represented Great Britain on Nations Cup teams, as well as at the 2018 World Equestrian Games. More recently, Billy Buckingham had just returned from the Sunshine Tour, where Pippa Funnell rode him in her first three-star grand prix at 1.50m.

Here, we take a look back through Billy Buckingham’s career to pay tribute to him…

Billy Buckingham and William in full flight at the 2018 Hickstead Derby

<p>2018 Hickstead Derby winners William Funnell and Billy Buckingham on their way to victory in the venue’s immaculate main arena</p>

Representing Team GBR at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon

William FUNNELL (GBR) riding BILLY BUCKINGHAM in the Second Competition of the FEI Jumping Championships at the FEI World Equestrian Games Tryon 2018 at Tryon International Equestrian Centre, near Tryon North Carolina in the USA between 11th-23rd September 2018

That winning feeling — William and Billy Buckingham enjoying their lap of honour at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby

William Funnell and Billy Buckingham

Flying high in Tryon

WEG showjumping team Thursday William Funnell Holly Smith William Funnell and Billy Buckingham at WEG 2018.

The pair jumping in the 2017 Hickstead Derby, where they finished sixth

Billy Buckingham and William Funnell, 2017 Hickstead Derby

William and Billy Buckingham in a schooling round at the 2018 WEG

William Funnell and Billy Buckingham in the training session before the start of competition at WEG 2018. WEG showjumping times

Once again, in full flight at WEG

WEG showjumping speed William Funnell

Magical moments — soaking up the winning feeling at Hickstead in 2018

William Funnell and Billy Buckingham

