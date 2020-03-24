Billy Buckingham: celebrating the prolific showjumper’s career in pictures

Yesterday (23 March) William Funnell shared the sad news that his 2018 Hickstead Derby winner, Billy Buckingham, had been put down due to a freak accident which resulted in a life-ending fracture.

Billy Buckingham, who was bred by the Funnells by the stallion Billy Congo, amassed a number of impressive victories during his 12 years.

In addition to winning the Al Shira’aa Derby at Hickstead, he also represented Great Britain on Nations Cup teams, as well as at the 2018 World Equestrian Games. More recently, Billy Buckingham had just returned from the Sunshine Tour, where Pippa Funnell rode him in her first three-star grand prix at 1.50m.

Here, we take a look back through Billy Buckingham’s career to pay tribute to him…

Billy Buckingham and William in full flight at the 2018 Hickstead Derby

Representing Team GBR at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon

That winning feeling — William and Billy Buckingham enjoying their lap of honour at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby

Flying high in Tryon

The pair jumping in the 2017 Hickstead Derby, where they finished sixth

William and Billy Buckingham in a schooling round at the 2018 WEG

Once again, in full flight at WEG

Magical moments — soaking up the winning feeling at Hickstead in 2018

