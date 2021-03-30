Settle down at this Grade II listed home with annexe, kennels, paddocks and field shelter in a gorgeous location





Lose yourself in this Northern nest complete with equestrian facilities and extensive kennelling, placed in beautiful Cheshire countryside.

Beechtree Lodge is situated on Hocker Lane in the village of Nether Alderley in Macclesfield. Wilmslow can be found 4 miles away while Manchester airport is just 8.5 miles away. You are also just 12 miles from the M6.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Adlington EC (8.5 miles), Lower Dale Farm EC (16.5 miles) and Rookery Equine (30 miles).

Kelsall Hill is also just a 45 minute drive from the front door.

Your local hunt would be The Cheshire Forest Hunt.

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 2B.

If you need a local vet you can choose between Tom Walters Equine Clinic (11 miles) or the Nantwich Equine Vets (31 miles), which is a little further afield.

Fancy a trip to the racetrack over the summer months? Check out Chester Racecourse.

You can call this home yours for a price of £1.69m, and the agents to get in touch with are Jackson-Stops.

Does this rural spot do it for you?

Beechtree Lodge stands amid rural surroundings on the bridleway named Hocker Lane. The property is surrounded by woodland and open countryside, which have changed little in the best part of two centuries.

There is five acres of land, including paddocks for the horses and large landscaped gardens with pond surrounded by formal flagstone terraces.

As well as a two-bedroom annexe with study and sitting room, there are several outbuildings such as a Grade II Listed brick and stone two-storey kennel with walled dog run (planning permission to create a garden store, shower room and greenhouse) two-horse field shelter and additional kennelling.

The dog kennels date back to 1867 and are now used as a garden store.

Beechtree Lodge is thought to have originally been a hunting lodge, though in the 19th century it was the residence of the gamekeeper at Alderley Park, the Estate of the Stanleys of Alderley.

The main house is built of pink sandstone with stone mullioned windows, iron casements and Welsh slate roof.

The country-style kitchen/breakfast room is complemented by spot lights, an Aga oven and duck egg blue cupboards and doors.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house. The interior boasts original pine beams and stone fireplaces. There is planning permission to create a rear two-storey extension and lower ground floor utility room.

