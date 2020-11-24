Live on-site at this yard with outdoor school, eight stables and more…

Could you take residence at this competition yard with exceptional facilities as well as accommodation?

Beckley Stud is set in a rural location close to the village of Southwater in West Sussex. The town of Horsham lies is just over three miles away and offers comprehensive shopping and a mainline railway service to London.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Sussex EC (9 miles), Arundel Farm Riding Centre (22 miles) and Homelands Equestrian (7 miles).

Next summer, try out the facilities on offer at Compton Cross Country Course (38 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Crawley and Horsham and if showing is your sport of choice, sign up to BSPS Area 14 for a range of local fixtures in the area.

If you need veterinary assistance call on the experts at Sussex Equine Hospital who are just over 15 minutes from the front door.

Enjoy racing at Goodwood Racecourse (30 miles) or polo at Cowdray Park (24 miles).

Offered for sale by Batcheller Monkhouse, you can make this property yours for a price of £1.35m.

As well as good access to local hacking, including the Downs Link, the property comes with 11.15 acres of land. There are post and rail and electric fenced paddocks as well as two mobile field shelters with hardstanding.

As well as a five-bay horse walker with rubber base, there is a handy lungeing ring and a 20x40m outdoor school with sand and fibre surface.

There are eight main stables in total as well as a feed room, tack room, day room, solarium and an additional mobile stable block with three boxes.

The mobile home was installed in 2019 and provides modern accommodation with easy access to the yard.

The open plan kitchen/living space has large French doors. It has a log burner and provides views over the sand school.

The master bedroom also boasts French doors. It has a substantial dressing room area and an en-suite bathroom. There are two further bedrooms served by a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.