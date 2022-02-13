Check out this property with 3 stables, over 33 acres, party room, gym and more…





Beaurepaire Farm House is a red brick farmhouse, located in a quiet setting near the village of Bramley in Hampshire, with easy access to both the M3 and M4. It is just over four miles from Basingstoke, which has trains running to London Waterloo that can get you to the capital in under 45 minutes. You will be 15 miles from Reading and 16 miles from Newbury.

Facilities at Wellington Riding can be found just under 20 minutes away (eight miles), Berkshire College of Agriculture is 45 minutes away (29 miles) while Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre is an hour away (44 miles).

If you need a vet, get in touch with the Hampshire Equine Clinic, which is 30 minutes away (19 miles), while if you fancy a day out hunting head out with the Vine & Craven or Hampshire.

Beaurepaire Farm House is on the market with Knight Frank for £2.85m. Let’s take a look around…

This property is set in just over 33 acres and there is stabling for three horses, a tack room, hay store and field shelter located in the corner of the paddocks.

The approach to the house is over a long driveway through woodland either side, passing a lake too. The lake was created by the current owners and has been stocked with carp and has a zip wire over the top of it. The garden is mainly laid to lawn with well placed flowerbeds and hedgerows planted along the boundary. At the back of the house, there is a granary, with raised vegetable beds.

Originally constructed as two houses, the current owners have extended and refurbished the entire house, retaining most of the original features. Some of these include the original oak beams throughout the property, some fireplaces, one open fireplace in the drawing room, others with log burners in place and oak flooring in the kitchen, which has a four-oven AGA.

The oak framed orangery is located next to the kitchen with a vaulted ceiling.

The most recent extension has created a drawing room with French doors opening on to a terrace. Other rooms on the ground floor include a laundry room, family room and study.

Upstairs there is a large principal bedroom with adjoining bathroom, with dual aspect over the garden and grounds. There are six further bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The outbuildings are laid out as a courtyard offering office space, secondary accommodation and further rooms.

Directly next to the house is a three car carport with a further two garage spaces. Above the carport is a pilates and gym room, below is a shower room and WC.

The secondary accommodation comprises of a one bedroom annexe with an open plan kitchen/reception room.

A party room is located on the far side of the courtyard with seating downstairs for 20 people and has a kitchen with AGA, WC and log burner, while upstairs there is a bar and wooden dance floor.

There are also two offices along with plenty of storage barns.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.