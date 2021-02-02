The perfect horsey haven? A farmhouse with 35 acres, outdoor school, 10 stables and fishing lake

How would you rate this stunning four-bedroom countryside farmhouse complete with a number of business opportunities, including a 10-box yard, fishing lake and 35 acres.

Baswich Farm is situated on the edge of Stafford in the heart of rural Staffordshire.

The local shops are within walking distance and the centre of Stafford provides a good selection of local amenities. Good transport links make the property accessible to Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Beaver Hall (25 miles), Lodge Farm (19 miles) and Kingswood EC (19 miles).

Acton Hall Equestrian Centre and its arenas and training facilities are just 30 minutes away.

If you like hit the show ring once competitions start up again, sign up to BSPS Area 6.

If hunting is your sport, head out with the The North Staffordshire.

Local equine vets include Shires Veterinary Practice (two miles) or Agnew Equine (31 miles).

Cross-country facilities are on offer at Rudge Riding (16 miles).

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, this delightful set-up has been exceptionally maintained by its current owners, and you can call it your home for a price of £1m.

Let’s have a look around…

The property is accessed via electric gates down a driveway that leads round one way to the equestrian facilities and outbuildings.

There are 35 acres of land in total and is currently split into five fields.

The majority of the land lies to the rear of the property. There is also a coarse fishing lake.

There are 10 stables in total, split between an internal barn (six boxes) and a second yard (four stables). Other outbuildings include a haybarn, two tack rooms, a games room, a beauty room and a yard WC.

There is also a wash area (horse not included, sorry) which has a hippo hot wash.

As well as a lunge pen, there is a 20x50m outdoor school with mirrors to one end and an all-weather sand and fibre surface. There are viewing areas to either side as well as a jump store.

The home is a detached four-bedroom farmhouse. The property has been utilised by the current owners as a family home. It boasts a wood pellet bio mass heating system.

The accomodation is split across two levels. The kitchen/dining room is the social hub of the property with open plan shaker style units, windows to two sides, tiled floor, range cooker and French doors to the rear garden.

