Live the idyllic village life in this 6-bed home with 65 acres, 4 cottages and equestrian facilities





Maybe its time to up sticks and make a nest out of this attractive house and yard positioned on the southern boundary of a village in Oxfordshire.

Barton Hill House is located on the edge of the village of Shutford. Nearby places of interest include Banbury (five miles), Shipston-on-Stour (9.5 miles) and Oxford (25 miles). The property is also well placed for access to the M40, just junction 11 being just seven miles away.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Radway Equestrian (four miles), Valley Farm EC (seven miles), Cherwell Competition Centre (25 miles) and Blewbury Centre (52 miles).

Want to hunt? Head out with the Old Berks, or the Kimblewick are based just a little further a field, but still within an hour’s drive.

Local equine vets include Avonvale Equine (five miles) and Larkmead Veterinary Group (35 miles).

If you want to go cross-country schooling check out Swalcliffe Park Equestrian, which is just over five minutes from the front door.

If showing is your sport sign up to BSPS Area 7.

This heavenly home is marketed by Knight Frank, and while it is ideally placed for the competitive equestrian, the price tag is a hefty £4.75m.

But do you think it’s worth the money?

Welcome to Barton Hill House. The property offers first class equestrian facilities and has been run as successful thoroughbred stud.

Situated close to the house is a row of eight stables, two open stores and a large storage shed. Continuing up the private road through the property is a more extensive equestrian yard consisting of a further 12 stables, tack room, three barns and covered horse walker.

The majority of the 65 acres is made up of paddocks with water supply and a number of the paddocks have field shelters. The road up to the main yard provides easy access to the paddocks and a number lead through the woodland.

The main house was built in 1994 and is constructed of Hornton stone under a tile roof. There are six bedrooms in total, including four bedroom on the first floor and one on the lower ground floor which has an adjoining bathroom, wine store and single garage.

The formal gardens have a number of fully stocked flowerbeds, a rose garden, mature trees and extensive lawns. There is a flagstone terrace running along the main façade for outdoor seating and a water feature sits within the main lawn.

The heated indoor swimming pool and changing room are accessed off the utility room in the main house and there is a staircase up to a small office.

Two additional lots comprise four cottages ideal for letting, renting or as additional staff or family accommodation.

