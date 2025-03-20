



Ayot Bury is a Grade II-listed Georgian manor house that overlooks mature parkland with some great equestrian facilities too.

Ayot Bury is on the edge of one of Hertfordshire’s prettiest villages, Ayot St Peter, in a secluded setting. Local amenities are available in Welwyn, which is 1.3 miles away, while more comprehensive facilities can be found in Welwyn Garden City, which is 2.2 miles away.

The A1(M) is within two miles, giving direct access into central London and the M25. Fast and frequent trains take 29 minutes to run from Welwyn Garden City to London Kings Cross. Heathrow Airport is 36 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Silver Leys (35 minutes) and Bury Farm (40 minutes). If you fancy trying your hand at horseback archery, head to the Centre of Horseback Combat (30 minutes), while the popular traditional local summer show, Kimpton Horse Show, takes place in late July about 5 miles down the road (10 minutes). Hertfordshire County Show takes place in May and is under 10 miles away (20 mins).

Hunting fans can head out with the Kimblewick.

Ayot Bury is listed with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £10.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Tall hedges shield a floodlit all-weather manège and separately, a tennis court and pavilion.

The Old Barn provides stabling, with six loose boxes, as well as a machinery store and storage.

Ayot Bury lies centrally in its own gardens and grounds, which are laid mainly to lawn and with a selection of mature specimen trees including oak, ash, Cedar of Lebanon and Wellingtonia. A York stone terrace overlooks a sunken garden, while there is also a pond and a mature copse. This property has 41.67 acres of land.

There is also a variety of other outbuildings, including a gym, farm office, a home office and a block of garages.

Listed Grade II with architectural and historic importance, Ayot Bury is an early 18th Century family home.

On the ground floor, there is a hand-built kitchen, sitting room, dining room, library, drawing room, family room, study, utility room and a larder. There is also a 42x28ft ballroom with a marble fireplace.

There are new heating and electrical systems and the house has been sympathetically redecorated.

On the first floor, there are five large principal bedrooms, each with en suite facilities, whilst on the second floor there are three additional bedrooms and a treatment room.

Accessed through the house or independently is an annexe cottage, which is self-contained and ideal for a dependent relative or staff.

