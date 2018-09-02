This sports horse stud with the cross-country complex of your dreams could be yours…

Located 4.5 miles from junction 6 of the M40, Attington Stud is in the lee of the Chiltern Hills and is well placed for reaching both London and Oxford. Just outside Tetsworth, Attington’s nearest town is Thame. It is a quick drive to Oxford via the A40.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Checkendon EC (15 miles), Tudor Farm EC (10 miles), Widmer EC (12 miles) and Valley Farm EC (39 miles).

Sign up to the Thames Valley Riding Club who host a range of annual activities around the Maidenhead area.

Not that you will really need it, but there is additional cross-country schooling available at Lyneham Heath Equestrian, which is an hour’s drive away.