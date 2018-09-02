This sports horse stud with the cross-country complex of your dreams could be yours…

A former Thoroughbred stud — which has been pitted as one of the leading centres for sports horses in the south of England — is looking for a buyer to come and enjoy all its 121.7 acres has to offer.
Located 4.5 miles from junction 6 of the M40, Attington Stud is in the lee of the Chiltern Hills and is well placed for reaching both London and Oxford. Just outside Tetsworth, Attington’s nearest town is Thame. It is a quick drive to Oxford via the A40.
Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Checkendon EC (15 miles), Tudor Farm EC (10 miles), Widmer EC (12 miles) and Valley Farm EC (39 miles).
Not that you will really need it, but there is additional cross-country schooling available at Lyneham Heath Equestrian, which is an hour’s drive away.
Set in 121.7 acres, Attington Stud has been designed as a first-rate centre for the training of competition horses.
One of the main features is the cross-country complex, labelled as one of the best in the country. Occupying about 10 acres, this includes about three acres of all weather Andrews Bowen surface. There are 50 fences in total, including a substantial water complex.
The indoor arena measures approximately 48m x 30m and has a Martin Collins ‘Ecotrack’ surface.
As well as a 40x60m outdoor arena, there is a horse walker, a farm office and a vet’s room…
… as well as 34 loose boxes situated throughout the complex.
The gallop track is one mile long and approximately 3m wide.
Most of the land is flat or gently sloping and the grazing is divided into about 16 paddocks, with mainly post and rail fencing.
There is also a manager’s house, which is a bungalow of brick under a tiled roof, with sitting room, reception room, kitchen, three bedrooms, and bathroom.
Attington House was built in 2014 to an American design and offers six reception rooms and seven bedrooms.
Also on the ground floor is this super-classy drawing room.
