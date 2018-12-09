11 bedrooms, indoor swimming pool and a sauna for you; 8 stables, manege and paddocks for them…

A rare opportunity to purchase an 11 bedroom, eight reception room Victorian country house with a whole host of horsey facilities has come up.

Ashwood Manor, located in the hamlet of Pentney in Norfolk, is close to the River Nar. You will be in close proximity to Downham Market (12 miles), Sandringham (12 miles) and Norwich (37 miles).

The North Norfolk coast, with its sandy beaches, bird reserves and sailing, is also within easy reach.

You will be located in prime horsey competition country and equestrian centres in the local area include: Forest Edge Arena (8 miles), Lime Kiln Farm (25 miles), Anvil Park Stud (28 miles), Humberstone Farm Equestrian Centre (58 miles).

Dressage stables close to your door include: Wreningham (41 miles) and Burgh Farm Dressage (25 miles).

Head south and you can make use of the cross-country facilities at Boundary Farm (60 miles). There are also cross-country courses at Brampton Equestrian (42 miles) and Weston EC (28 miles).

Enjoy horse racing at either Fakenham Racecourse (19 miles) or Great Yarmouth Racecourse (57 miles).

If you like to hunt, head out with either the North Norfolk Harriers or if hitting the show ring is more up your street, sign up to BSPS Area 16 for a range of local shows in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the property is advertised at £1.25m.

Let’s take a look around this country haven…

There is 9.5 acres of land in total, incorporating gardens, grounds, a pond and well-fenced paddocks. The current owners have used the land for turnout and has also built their own set of outdoor fences.

There is a stable block consisting of eight boxes with rubber matting floors, as well as two tack rooms and stores.

Note, this guy isn’t included in the sale.

The arena is handily located near the stables and provides plenty of room for training. It has recently had a new topping of Flexiride all-in-one surface.

The Victorian country house is something of a vision. The property is currently divided into three properties, but could be reverted back into one home.

The farmhouse-style kitchen has a large checkerboard of black and white ceramic tiles and has space for chairs and a comfy sofa around a roaring fire.

Imagine Christmas dinner in this sumptuous dining room…

The layout of the house means that all the reception rooms and bedrooms have a southern aspect. There are four bedrooms in the main house, all with en-suites.

When you’re not outside with the horses, kick back and relax in the indoor swimming pool complex which has its own changing room and sauna.

How would you rate this Norfolk nest?

