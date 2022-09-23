All hail the mega-mare and 7 other great bits of horsey social media over recent weeks





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during recent weeks, including some amazing Burghley moments to a horse with a very fancy walk.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts over recent weeks

Twenty-year-old Alice Casburn gives her Burghley ride, Topspin, with whom she finished fifth, a well-deserved treat

This is cool

Martin Fuchs’ former top showjumper Clooney, who suffered a career-ending shoulder injury, looks to be living his best life in retirement

Fancy!

The look of a horse who is about to blitz around Burghley’s five-star track (being the only one to finish inside the optimum time)

Drive-thru

Fruity

But our favourite social media post in recent weeks is…



So cool

