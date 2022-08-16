Would you like to own an equestrian retail business? Now could be your chance…





Check out this exciting opportunity to buy an established equestrian retail business located on the fringes of the New Forest National Park.

Aivly Country Store, located near Ringwood on the edge of the New Forest, is one of the longest established equestrian/countryside retailers in the region.

This business was established in 2001 and has become a well-known store in the south of England. It stocks many popular brands including Le Mieux, Fairfax & Favour, Barbour, Ariat, Charles Owen and Champion.

Aivly Country Store recorded a turnover of £2,563,028 for the year ending January 2022. The turnover for the years 2021 and 2020 were £2,570,117 and £2,803,474. Typical gross profit margins fall between 29% and 35%, with net profits in the region of 14%.

The owners have invested significantly in improving the store’s online presence and there has been growth in online sales over the past 12 months, with scope for further growth.

The business is in occupation under a leasehold arrangement and it is considered the anchor tenant for the site. The current rent passing is £50,657.84 with the lease due to expire in April 2029. The business has been in occupation for 21 years as an anchor tenant.

If you’re keen on hearing more, you will need to get in touch with agents Symonds & Sampson who are handling the sale of this place, which is up for £1.45m.

Welcome to Aivly Country Store. The main building is arranged over two floors.

There are a number of rooms on the ground floor featuring different products, such as clothing, tack, grooming essentials and feed for dogs, fish, rabbits, chickens etc.

The first floor comprises one large room displaying boots, hats, air jackets, equestrian competition clothing and country clothing. The building benefits from ample provision of secure storage for stock.

In addition to the main retail building are warehouses that have new racking installed to allow for increased storage for feed and bedding. The business has a well-established delivery service for feed and bedding.

The business will be sold as a going concern with stock and staff to continue (stock to be purchased separately at cost.)

A number of staff members are qualified and trained to fit riding hats and body protectors.

