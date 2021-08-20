A special moment between a Chelsea Pensioner and a top horse, plus 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some London Global Champions Tour highlights to a brilliant save, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Nothing to see here, just the enormous medal collection of Dutch dressage star Anky van Grunsven

A great save!

What a star

Love Island’s Chris Hughes can definitely ride

This looks like a wonderful retirement to us – and it looks like the legendary Our Cashel Blue is very much enjoying it too

Oops

We’re thrilled crowds are back too!

John Whitaker flies the last in a class at the London Global Champions Tour – he was just pipped to the post

Another heartwarming London GCT moment, was when Georgina Round won a class at the show, just before commencing her second round of chemotherapy for breast cancer

But our favourite social media post this week is…

A Chelsea Pensioner shares a special moment with Holly Smith’s star, Fruselli

