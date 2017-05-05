Heading to Badminton this weekend? 8 ways to make the most out of your day

As day two of the dressage at this year's Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials (3-7 May) gets underway, excitement levels at H&H HQ are reaching fever pitch. If you're making the trip to Gloucestershire, take a look at our top tips to make the most out of the day

1. Know your way around the food and drink stands

“The Inverawe Smokehouses stand offers amazing traditionally oak-smoked Scottish fish and game — but don’t go there on an empty stomach else you will end up spending a small fortune!” says H&H‘s Gemma Redrup. Soak up the atmosphere with a drink on the luxurious Nyetimber bus, which is returning to the lakeside for 2017 — and you’d be foolish to leave without getting your fix of frozen yoghurt (weather dependent). If you’re bringing a picnic, plant yourself in front of the big screen so that you don’t miss any of the action.

2. Make a shopping list

Keep your shopping vouchers for the Badminton tradestands from the 27 April issue of Horse & Hound safe and start planning your annual equestrian shopping spree — from Hiho Silver jewellery to Jump 4 Joy fences and antiseptic spray.

And while you’re making your ultimate wish list, why not head straight for the horseboxes and trailers area and start dreaming about those rosewood finishes and super-smart cupboards.

The Shopping village will be open as follows for the rest of the weekend:

Friday 5 May: 9am–6pm

Saturday 6 May: 9am–7pm

Sunday 7 May: 9am–4pm

3. Come armed with the right kit

“April showers bring forth May flowers” sadly doesn’t always ring true for Badminton — so come prepared. A pair of waterproof over trousers could transform your day — and of course is the sun does decide to shine, get stocked up on suncream and water before you get there.

4. Dead phone? Don’t panic

Running out of phone battery can scupper your plans and leave you aimlessly wandering around the tradestands trying to find your friends. But ‘I Love My Phone’ on stand number 278 has come to the rescue, offering mobile phone charging and power banks.

Continued below…

Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…

