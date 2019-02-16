9 Connemara ponies we wanted to take home last show season

Who doesn’t love a Connie? Athletic, versatile and extremely gorgeous. Check out these seven superstar breed representatives who shone in the show ring last term.

Which one would you like to add to your yard?

1. Thunderbolt Fairy Robin Bambi

Megan White had an incredible 2018 on her lovely dun gelding, who secured her three Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier wins as well as the junior championship at the Royal Highland Show. The pair were also third in the inaugural SEIB SFAS mountain and moorland (M&M) final in November.

2. Beechmount Emperor

The five-year-old grey gelding had an impressive debut season with his owner Amber Thrope. The pair were open champions at Ponies UK in March and qualified for the Royal International (RIHS) and HOYS early in the season.

3. Banks Timber

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The stunning stallion topped of his year with the BSPS Olympia Heritage title. Ridden by Sandra Burton, the Joe Burke-owned 11-year-old also qualified for the Cuddy in-hand final, alongside his son, Aniar Cashel.

4. Castle Emperor

Matthew Lawrence rode Vanessa Compton’s dun stallion — a previous Cuddy in-hand finalist — to win his second HOYS qualifier of the term and stand champion at NPS Area 25.

5. Tyan Ma’Lady

This big winning Connemara mare, who is owned by Janine Sehne and ridden by Sue Deakin, added Cuddy finalist and H&H cover star last year to her already impressive tally, which includes multiple appearances at HOYS, RIHS and Olympia.

6. Skellorn Prairie Starlight

Katy Seedhouse’s gelding and Harrison Taylor not only landed the Heritage junior supreme at the RIHS in July after winning their open ridden classes, but were also crowned M&M junior ridden pony of the year at HOYS in October.

7. Corrig Prince

On his first attempt at an Olympia qualifier, the then six-year-old gelding and Zoe Moore-Williams won their class and took the direct ticket to the Christmas final at Bath and West.

8. White Diamond

Katie Goulding piloted her own gelding to land his first HOYS qualification at NPS Area 25 and stand section reserve.

9. Emlagharan Ceolaire

The home-produced six-year-old gelding was Pretty Polly supreme at Cheshire Premier in May, giving owner Olivia Rocks her first ever ticket to Hickstead.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday