8 of the most successful show horses who won at Royal Windsor as novices

Winning at Royal Windsor Horse Show is no mean feat, and the novice classes are some of the most highly anticipated sections of the show, providing new faces with a chance to shine. A win in one of the competitive classes can raise an animal’s profile and many of the past victors have gone on to achieve great things in the show ring.

Here are eight novice Windsor winners who shot to stardom following their Royal lap of honours…

1. Lowmoor Edward

Carol Bardo’s hunter was a winner and section champion in 2005 ridden by Jayne Webber, who we now know as Jayne Ross. The gelding ended up standing second at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) as a middleweight in 2006.

2. Royal Angel

In 2004, Rina Gambazza’s hack scooped a novice win on Royal Turf. The large contender went onto have several successful seasons, even standing hack of the year at HOYS in 2010 with Michaela Wood at the helm.

3. Derwent Mr Worldly Wise

The then four-year-old hack burst onto the scene in 2002. Out of Julia Topham-Barnes’ prolific mare Royal Mile, Wordly Wise went on to take the hack championship at Windsor the following year and was also small hack of the year at the NEC.

4. Hollowmarsh Oliver

The 2009 novice show pony spoils went to Kim Smith’s 143cm gelding and Lizzie Smith. In 2011, this combination won at the Royal International (RIHS) before standing section reserve. Oliver has been an ultra-consistent riding pony over his career, taking several different jockeys to the top.

5. Over The Rainbow

Jill Day’s grey hunter was reserve novice champion in 2010 to another from the Walker string, lightweight Ballard Bouncer. This was the third year running Rob Walker had taken the novice tricolours at Windsor. Both horses went onto book their places at HOYS and the RIHS.



6. Chinook Easter Magic

The 2008 novice show pony tricolours went to the Jago and Carvosso team with this big-moving 128cm mare, who was just four at the time. She had a prolific career under saddle attaining joint top marks at HOYS twice and standing champion at BSPS championships on several occasions.

7. Holtess D-Day

Winning the riding horses in 2010 was Lucy Smith-Crallan’s then four-year-old riding horse with Robert Walker. Later in the season the duo stood supreme at the BSHA National Championships. D Day is still winning in the ring and was a RIHS finalist last year.

Continued below…

8. Chainmail

Windsor was also the first time we saw Annabel Jenks’ multi-garlanded Diamonds Are Forever when he clinched the riding horse championship, but another from the Team Hood stables also captured the novice riding horse accolade here. Caroline Tyrell’s palomino gelding Chainmail — who was five at the time — scored a win in 2018. He has ably stepped up to open ranks and won his section title at the RIHS last year.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.