7 Shetland ponies with charisma and cuteness who won last show season (you’ll want to take them all home…)

They might be the smallest of the British native breeds but don’t be fooled, a quality Shetland pony is more than capable of taking home a top title in the show ring.

Here are seven stunning pint-sized Shetties and their jockeys we captured last show season:

1. Firle Giorgio

Sophie Turner rode Debbie Barr’s six-year-old chestnut stallion to qualify for Olympia at the BSPS Heritage championships after standing third in the semi-final. The pair also qualified for the Royal International (RIHS) where they also finished third.

2. Wells Reliance

The 12-year-old stallion was crowned breed champion at the Royal Highland Show, before winning the overall supreme title for the best of Scotland’s native horse breeds.



3. Briar Snowman



The ultra-consistent gelding — who was also second at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in the first ridden final the week previous — was crowned mini supreme at the Hertiage championships with Lily Richardson in the saddle, one of the many overall accolades they won last year.

4. Carmilo Magician

The seasoned working hunter contender — pictured here at South of England — claimed first place in both his 122cm worker finals at HOYS and RIHS with usual partner Bea Shepherd.

5. Sharptor Bellisima



Janey Godfrey—Faussett rode the 10-year-old to second place in the HOYS first ridden qualifier at the New Forest and Hampshire county show. The mare was also a HOYS lead-rein finalist with Freddie Finlayson-Briant.

6. Zennur Saffron

The mannerly chestnut and Jasmine Wharton qualified for the RIHS open first ridden final at NPS Scotland spring show before standing overall mini champions.

7. Lotuspoint Cassius

Another big winner at the BSPS Heritage championships was the pretty gelding and Olivia Brightmore who qualified for Olympia, stood Heritage restricted and open ridden champions and landed the supreme of show honours.



