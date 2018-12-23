A £6m Exmoor estate with 893 acres, 9 bedroom house and stables….

An absolutely dreamy agricultural and moorland estate near the village of Simonsbath in Exmoor, Somerset is up for sale with a hefty price tag. Would you invest?

Emmetts Grange comprises a luxurious Grade II Listed Georgian-style house, an annexe, four cottages, a Grade II listed traditional stone courtyard with a party barn and stables as well as a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

The estate is on the edge of Kinsford Water, with the gentle south facing slopes providing managed pasture. There is potential for a private shoot to be run across the land too.

Emmetts Grange is located in unspoilt countryside in Exmoor National Park and is nestled near to the north Devon coast.

Local equestrian centres include: Red Park (27 miles), Brendon Manor (8 miles), Grange Equestrian Centre (40 miles) and Stockland Lovell Manor (38 miles). You are also just over an hour away (56 miles) from the well-known Bicton EC.

A set of rustic fences are available 20 miles away at Treborough Hill Cross Country course.

Sign up to the North Devon Riding Club for a range of local fixtures and if you like to show, get signed up to BSPS Area 13B who host several showing shows throughout the season.

The Devon and Somerset Staghounds would be a good choice if you fancy heading out on the hunting fields over the festive period.

Offered for sale by Savills, the property’s £6m price would certainly pack a punch to the bank account.

It might take us a while to get round the 894 acres…

One of the main selling points of this property is the land. It extends to 407 acres of farmland, 13.34 acres of woodland and 461.8 acres of moorland.

Imagine the hacking opportunities…

Adjacent to the house at Emmetts Grange is a Grade II listed courtyard of traditional farm buildings.

These buildings include a tack room (with central heating and hot and cold water), log store, garage, feed store/workshop and stables

Welcome to your new Georgian style period house which dates back to 1845…

The ground floor features a morning room, music room, drawing room, dining room, family kitchen and a library.

Look at the views.

There are a total of nine bedrooms spread over the first level.

Which one would you choose?

As well as a studio annexe, there are also four separate cottages and a bungalow situated throughout the estate.

The main house has a large front lawn and a walled garden as well as an outdoor swim-spa and an outdoor tennis court.

Does anyone fancy splitting the price tag?

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday