5 types of horsey parent you might see at ringside

For each pint-sized jockey you see in the show ring there will probably be a proud parent stood at the side of the ring watching. But which one of these horsey parents are you?

1. The home-produced parent

Maybe the most stressed out person on the show field but has mastered the art of multi-tasking. They take on several roles in one go, ranging from driver, groom, trainer, chef and even pony handler if very necessary. They have made several sacrifies — such as a career or a relationship — to be at today’s show. The home produced parent fits 26 hours-worth of jobs into just 24, and probably does everything on as tighter budget as possible. This person is also known as Wonder Woman/Super Man.

2. The non-horsey parent

Attempting to be a supportive parent despite secretly wishing their child had taken up a more potentially lucrative sport like football, where the outgoings are also less. Can be spotted a mile off due to non-horsey attire and inappropriate footwear (flip flops do not go near hooves, FYI). Will either be engrossed in their smart phone or staring blankly in space once the battery has died. They don’t understand why their child hasn’t won ,and to them all of the ponies ‘look exactly the same’.

3. The social media savvy parent

This parent has big plans for their budding young equestrian. Their child has mutiple social media accounts ran by their ‘momager’, who understands that a strong online presence combined with maximum Facebook reach is as important as those red rosettes. Their child has more sponsors than some of the pros on the circuit and every part of showday is blogged, vlogged or hashtagged.

4. The producer parent

Their life has revolved around showing for years and their children definitely bleed the same blood. This parent has won all there is to win in the show ring and their child — who is already a better rider than most adults — has also been destined for the top since they could fit into jodphur boots. This parent is super-chilled on the surface but their professional status means the pressure is on their progeny to win big.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

13 things all the best horsey mums and dads do for their kids Horsey mums and dads tend to be the number one groom, the instructor, sports psychologist, bank manager and a whole Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

5. The pushy parent

Their child has been asking to stop riding so that they can take up dance for the past three show seasons. But this is not an option as the pony cost nearly as much as their house. This parent has big ambitions for a HOYS centre line moment in the near future, but as they can’t actually ride, this dream is being lived out though their child and their show ring career. There aren’t many weekends off for this family and they won’t stop until they have every championship sash on their wall, no matter how much kicking and screaming comes from the child.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free.