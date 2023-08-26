41 small things that bring horse owners joy





It’s the little, arguably mundane things that bring meaning to day to day life, and equestrians can pinpoint a set of very specific items or situations that bring them joy.

Which one of these small wins do you find the most satisfying?

1. Freshly cut grass verges

2. Hacking on a sunny (or at least dry) day with a friend

3. The smell of newly opened bag of chaff

4. When your tack is clean (even better if someone cleaned it for you)

5. Your horse’s whinny

6. A stack of full haynets

7. A tidy muck heap

8. A freshly mucked out and neatly brushed back bed

9. Matchy matchy sets in your fave colour

10. Thursdays, when your copy of H&H lands on your doorstep

11. A freshly stocked sale rail/bargain bin/last chance box at your local tack shop

12. Seeing your horse take a nap (how is he so cute?!)

13. When horse sport is on the TV

14. A perfectly fitting rug

15. Watching your horse play with his friends in the field

16. Dry gateways

17. Poo picked fields

18. New speed limits on your most loved hacking routes

19. The smell of show shine spray

20. Lunch in your lorry while your horse munches on his hay next to you

21. Those solo hacks that give you much-needed thinking time

22. Getting compliments on your plaits

23. When someone asks you how your horse is bred

24. When you turn your horse out and he gets the zoomies

25. A really great training session

26. Getting home earlier than expected from a competition (bonus points if the other half has a roast dinner waiting for you on arrival)

27. A freshly swept yard

28. When your trainer says you did something well

29. Scouring the internet looking at incredible equestrian properties well out of your budget

30. Any photos — good, bad or ugly — of your horse

31. Foals. Just any foals

32. A fresh clip

33. Early morning rides in summer before the flies come out

34. When all your horse’s bills are paid off

35. A well-shod or trimmed set of feet

36. Friends with fields to ride in (extra credits if they have cross-country jumps)

37. No traffic on the way home from a show

38. A day off with no plans so you can spend it totally alone with your horse

39. Pristine white socks or stockings

40. An organised tack room or feed room

41. A perfectly neat hair net under a hat

You might also like to read

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.