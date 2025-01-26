



Although this property doesn’t come with its own equestrian facilities, it is situated on the Somerford Park estate, which is renowned for being a haven for horse lovers, complete with livery yards, arenas and a brilliant cross-country course. So your horse could just be a hop, skip and jump away from your front door…

Somerford is an affluent rural hamlet on the outskirts of Congleton in Cheshire. For the commuter; the A34 and M6 motorway are within a short drive and Manchester airport can be reached within approximately 30 minutes.

This property is also within easy reach of Chester (12 miles), Manchester (38 miles) and Liverpool (29 miles). Crewe train station (15 miles) also offers a regular service to London Euston from 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Equestrian centres in the area, other than Somerford Park Farm, include Kelsall Hill (16 mins), Southview (17 mins) and Sandylane (26 mins).

For a day’s hunting, join the Cheshire or Cheshire Forest and should you require a vet, get in touch with the experts at Wright and Morten Equine.

3 The Stables is on the market for offers in the region of £585,000 with Chris Hamriding. Let’s take a look around…

This barn conversion is set in established grounds and has spacious and well-proportioned accommodation throughout.

On arrival you drive through a brick archway into a courtyard which has plenty of parking for residents and visitors – this house also comes with its own garage and garden area.

Inside on the ground floor, there is a living room, country kitchen, library/study and a downstairs loo, plus a dining room.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, all with countryside views. The master bedroom has its own ensuite, while the other two bedrooms share a family bathroom.

