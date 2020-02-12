23 stables, two arenas and a solarium for them and a luxury barn conversion for you, all set in over 40 glorious acres…

How do you rate this delightful equestrian set-up with extensive facilities and acerage all situated in an enviable countryside location?

The equestrian yard on this property is currently run as a top quality dressage facility, but has scope for other equestrian uses.

Peasebrook Farm is situated between the Cotswolds villages of Broadway and Winchcombe in Worcestershire, at the foot of the Cotswold Hills.

There are excellent motorway connections with the M5 about located just 11 miles away. There are nearby train stations in Evesham and Moreton-in-Marsh.

The property lies within the North Cotswold Hunt country and there is excellent hacking along lanes and bridle paths to the west of the property.

There are race courses conveniently situated at Cheltenham, Worcester, Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick.

Local equestrian centres include: Stourport Riding Centre (30 miles), Hartlebury (31 miles) and Court Equestrian (28 miles).

You will also be a 45 minute drive from Gracelands Equestrian Centre (30 miles) which hosts a range of showjumping and dressage fixtures throughout the season.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 6.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, Peasebrook Farm is priced at a cool £2.5m, so a lottery win might be needed before you put an offer in on this dream home.

In total, the property comes with 40.64 acres of land. There are 16 post and rail paddocks, including two stallion paddocks and a 23 acre grass field currently used for haylage.

One of the main features of the yard is the 20x40m mirrored indoor arena…

… and there is also an Olympic-sized outdoor school with viewing areas to the side. The choice of arenas means you can ensure your training is on point whatever the weather.

There are 23 stables, most in an American barn, which also houses a solarium, tack room with WC, wash bay and tacking up area.

Welcome to your new home. The barn is a stunning conversion with a 47 foot reception room and open plan kitchen. There are three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This country-style kitchen is fitted with a traditional AGA and has glorious views outside over the gardens.

