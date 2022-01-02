Check out this property with stables, manège, paddocks and more





22 Lark Hall Road is located near to the village of Fordham, in Suffolk, located approximately seven miles from Newmarket, approximately eight miles from Ely and 19 miles from Cambridge.

Local equestrian centres include Little Downham (12 miles) Suffolk Equestrian Centre (39 miles) and Keysoe International (44 miles).

Vets are on hand at Rossdales (three miles), and if you like your hunting, head out with the Thurlow.

22 Lark Hall Road is on the market with ECR Properties with a guide price of between £735,000 to £750,000. Let’s take a look around…

Set at the end of a long driveway this equestrian property has well laid out facilities including a 60x25m fenced manège with combo ride surface and grounds of 6.78 acres. There is also a double garage.

It also has a 26x10m barn and four large stables with covered individual fenced corals.

There is a base and electrics for a horse-walker, four paddocks with a track system and three field shelters,

The accommodation includes an entrance lobby, sitting room and kitchen on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

