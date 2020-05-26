2019 show ring centre line moments that might just bring a tear to your eye…

Every rider dreams of trotting — or galloping — down that centre line after winning or standing champion at a big championship fixture. But how would you celebrate your victory?

Here are 10 memorable centre line occasions snapped during the 2019 show season…

1. Our Cashel Blue

Caroline Tyrrell’s legendary cob and his equally renowned rider Allister Hood storm their way down Hickstead’s main arena after clinching the supreme horse title at the Royal International (RIHS).

2. Thistledown Vodka Soda

Welsh section A gelding, handler Sharn Linney and jockey Evie Haywood are picture perfect whilst standing supreme of show at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) winter championships in April.

3. Linsford Ear To The Ground

The Connemara and his owner/rider Lisa Sergeant capture the overall SEIB Search For A Star (SFAS) championship after winning the working pony section at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

4. Coco Bongo

Will Calder’s 13hh grey mare, ridden by Chloe Lemieux, makes history as she becomes the first working hunter to stand supreme pony at HOYS.

5. Drakemyre Puttin on the Ritz

The big-moving part-bred pony and India Till enjoy a stride across the main arena at Hickstead as they stand supreme pony at the RIHS.

6. Killara Brilliant



Sam Walker tops the novice supreme at the BSPS winter championships with Jill Day’s intermediate show hunter ride.

7. Young Lochinvar

At Royal Windsor Horse Show the hack accolade goes to Ali Talbot and the Stanley Grange-produced small winner, who is a previous holder of the Hack of the Year title.

8. Barfield Jackpot

Mia Donaldson steers her 133cm contender to the supreme show hunter pony title at the BSPS summers.

9. Rafeekah

The delightful grey gelding lights up the TopSpec arena at HOYS last October after winning the Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year sash for Kimberly Bates.

10. Birkinbrook Arabella

Coco Lanni gets some pace out of her nursery stakes pony after she lands the mini working hunter pony of the year supreme crown at the BSPS summer finals.

