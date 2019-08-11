What fun! 17 brilliant 2019 Pony Club camp moments to savour

With the summer holidays in full swing, for pony-mad children this can mean only one thing — Pony Club camp.

From tiny tots on the lead-rein up to serious young competitors, Pony Club camp provides the opportunity for children to fully immerse themselves in horse (or pony) heaven.

Here we round up just a few of the Pony Club camp highlights on social media from around the UK…

1. The fun of Pony Club Camp epitomised in one photo (no matter what the English summer throws at us)



2. Rainbow manes are an absolute must

3. Who doesn’t love a spot of fancy dress?

4. Bandaging lesson in progress…

5. Friends for life

6. This looks fun

7. This is a fun way to learn about anatomy

8. Pony Club camp isn’t complete without a water fight

9. It’s all too much for some

10. Even top riders are put through their paces at camp — here’s top dressage rider Laura Tomlinson putting in some leg work with her daughter, Annalisa

11. How about some ‘hound’ racing?

12. Pure joy

13. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, no matter their size (or lack of it)



14. Pony Club camp wouldn’t be complete without a musical ride, and with 2019 marking the Pony Club’s 90th birthday, ‘90’ has been a common theme

15. Eventer Harry Meade’s children ready to go

16. Well we suppose this is one way to cool down!

17. What fun — roll on Pony Club camp 2020

