Small-scale horse owner? Then this five-bed home with three stables, paddocks and idyllic hacking could be for you





A lovely five-bedroom property situated in Lancashire has come on the market, and we think it would make the perfect set-up for the horsey family with a couple of horses or ponies.

2 Woodacre Barn can be found in the village of Bleasdale in the Wyre district of Lancashire. The village is a popular destination for walkers, cyclists and visitors, owing to its beautiful surroundings and countryside.

The nearby town of Garstang is just 7 miles away and the property itself is on the boundary of the Ribble Valley with easy access to the picturesque village of Chipping.

You are just a 20 minute drive from the fantastic facilities on offer at Myerscough College (7.5 miles), which hosts regular competitions and training clinics.

Other equestrian centres within easy reach include: Thompson House EC (27 miles), Barton EC (6 miles) and Osbaldeston Riding Centre (16 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Holcombe Hunt or the Vale of Lune.

If showing is your sport of choice sign up to BSPS Area 1B for a range of local fixtures in the area, and Garstang and District Horse & Pony Club would be your local riding club.

Crow Wood Equestrian (25 miles) and Craven Country Ride (31 miles) offer cross country facilities both within an hour of driving.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price on this rural home is £800,000.

Would it suit your needs?

A private lane leads up to the property which is surrounded by stunning countryside ideal for hacking.

There is 3.5 acres of land split into one 3 acre field and one small paddock to the side, perfect for a menage.

The other equestrian facilities include three stables and a tack room which are situated around a concrete yard.

The views across the property and beyond are truly spectacular…

The main house is a five-bedroom property which boasts a rear courtyard, double detached garage and ample parking.

The heart of the home is the bespoke kitchen which includes a four-oven AGA, a full range of wall and base units, a pantry cupboard and integrated fridge and freezer. Leading from the kitchen is a very useful utility room with cupboards, an original Belfast basin and space for plumbing for a washing machine and dryer.

There are five bedrooms, four of which are double. The single bedroom is currently used as a study but could also be ideal as a nursery.

