Oui oui oui! Re-locate to this 18th century French equestrian estate — with 10 stables, arena and pool

Christmas could come early for the lucky equestrian who snaps up this incredible equestrian set-up, located across the channel in Pau, in the Pyrenees Atlantic region of South West France

The property is situated just half an hour from the four-star international horse trials grounds (24-28 October 2018). The fixture attracts over 50,000 visitors to watch the showjumping, dressage, eventing and carriage driving competitions.

The Hippodrome of Pont-Long (41km away from the property) specialises in cross-country and hurdle races with race meetings held during the winter months.

The city boasts the second biggest equestrian training centre — Sers — in France (40km away), after Chantilly, with the top French trainers and jockeys using the facilities.

Pau airport (43km) coordinates European air travel for horses, so there is absolutely no worries about getting your steeds to the new house.

On the market for €1.375m (just over £1.227m), the property is offered for sale by French Character Homes.



This Béarnaise equestrian estate is set in private grounds of around 20 hectares with views across rolling countryside. Serious hacking goals.

There are 10 spacious loose boxes in total, six of which are situated in a stable yard and an additional four which are located in the indoor arena barn.

Within the grounds is an outdoor training area, three shelters and a purpose-built indoor arena which has a sand surface, so you can ensure you training is on point.

The main home — Manor House — is something out of a storybook. It provides two bedrooms and a further two bedroom “suites” which boast private facilities and reception rooms.

The living room looks over the gardens…

…and at the heart of the home is this cosy kitchen.

There is also a guest house provides two en-suite bedrooms and has a private terrace and garden.

There is an outdoor 6mx12m swimming pool with a pretty pool house.

